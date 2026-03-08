Parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating allegations of capture in the criminal justice system outdid itself this week. Led by its benevolent chairperson, Soviet Lekganyane, the committee successfully brought back controversial private investigator Paul O’Sullivan, who had fled the previous week.

Lekganyane’s firm hand ensured that the committee’s mission was accomplished – even when O’Sullivan’s former assistant, Sarah-Jane Trent, broke down during her testimony.

Showing compassion while getting the job done. Salute!

