By Sunday World
PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - NOVEMBER 26: Chairperson Soviet Lekganyane at the Parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system at Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Facility on November 26, 2025 in Pretoria, South Africa. The inquiry was set up to probe political interference, leadership failures, and internal dysfunction in the South African Police Service (SAPS) with a particular focus on allegations raised by Lt Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi about interference within the police command on July 6th. (Photo by Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu)

Parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating allegations of capture in the criminal justice system outdid itself this week. Led by its benevolent chairperson, Soviet Lekganyane, the committee successfully brought back controversial private investigator Paul O’Sullivan, who had fled the previous week.

Lekganyane’s firm hand ensured that the committee’s mission was accomplished – even when O’Sullivan’s former assistant, Sarah-Jane Trent, broke down during her testimony.

Showing compassion while getting the job done. Salute!

