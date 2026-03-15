Comrade Ronald Lamola, you absolute Charmza! Finally, a minister who understands that we are not a banana republic.

While that belligerent US ambassador, L Brent Bozell, swaggers in here acting like it’s 1948, trying to police our pain to please his supremacist handlers, minister Lamola hit him with a demarche faster than you can say “apartheid apologist”.

Lamola reminded that diplomat that we are not America’s colony.

The apology extracted proves it: our history is not up for debate by right-wing foreigners. Now, that’s how you defend the revolution.

Baie dankie, minister!