Outgoing SA Revenue Service commissioner Edward Kieswetter leaves the tax-collecting body with a bang, having declared a record haul of R2.1-trillion in revenue collected in 2025-26.

Kieswetter departs having positioned the revenue service as a key contributor to fiscal stability, improving tax compliance, lifting staff morale, and championing its digital transformation.

Challenges remain, notably an ongoing battle against the shadowy illicit economy.

It is a task his successor, Johstone Makhubu, must embrace.