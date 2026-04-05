Outgoing SA Revenue Service commissioner Edward Kieswetter leaves the tax-collecting body with a bang, having declared a record haul of R2.1-trillion in revenue collected in 2025-26.
Kieswetter departs having positioned the revenue service as a key contributor to fiscal stability, improving tax compliance, lifting staff morale, and championing its digital transformation.
Challenges remain, notably an ongoing battle against the shadowy illicit economy.
It is a task his successor, Johstone Makhubu, must embrace.
- Outgoing SA Revenue Service commissioner Edward Kieswetter declared a record R2.1-trillion revenue collection for 2025-26.
- Kieswetter positioned the revenue service as crucial to fiscal stability and improving tax compliance.
- He notably enhanced staff morale and led the digital transformation of the tax body.
- Persistent challenges include combating the illicit economy within the country.
- Successor Johstone Makhubu faces the task of addressing these ongoing challenges.