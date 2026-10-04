Bafana Bafana and coach Pitso Mosimane are on a roll and have moved up to 49th place in the Fifa world rankings after their 2-1 victory over Guinea and the 5-0 walloping of Eritrea in their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The South Africans started the current Fifa calendar dates in position 54. They then moved to 50 after the Guinea match.

After midweek’s goal spree, Bafana have overtaken Czechia, placing them at 49, South Africa’s highest ranking since October 2011.

We say bravo to the boys and kudos to Dr Pitso Mosimane!