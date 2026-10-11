Charmza of the week

Charmza

By Sunday World
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09 October 2026, Bavaria, Nuremberg: South African lawyer Navanethem "Navi" Pillay sits at the Nuremberg Forum in Nuremberg following the announcement that she will be awarded the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize. The Nobel Committee is honoring her for her efforts to promote peace and international law. Photo: Daniel Karmann/dpa (Photo by Daniel Karmann/picture alliance via Getty Images)

The bus driver’s daughter who defied apartheid’s courtrooms, Navanethem “Navi” Pillay, has been awarded the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize for her efforts to promote peace and international law.

From the Rwanda tribunal to the ICJ bench, the 85-year-old has spent a lifetime insisting that genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity carry consequences. Within hours, Donald Trump, who claimed he deserved eight Nobels, dismissed her as a “mystery person” and declared the prize “forever discredited”.Pillay joked she might share it with him.

  • Navanethem “Navi” Pillay has been awarded the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize for promoting peace and international law.
  • Pillay, 85, has worked extensively on issues related to genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity.
  • She has served on the Rwanda tribunal and the International Court of Justice (ICJ) bench.
  • Donald Trump dismissed Pillay as a “mystery person” and claimed the Nobel Prize is “forever discredited.”
  • Pillay responded humorously, saying she might share the Nobel Prize with Trump.

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