The bus driver’s daughter who defied apartheid’s courtrooms, Navanethem “Navi” Pillay, has been awarded the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize for her efforts to promote peace and international law.

From the Rwanda tribunal to the ICJ bench, the 85-year-old has spent a lifetime insisting that genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity carry consequences. Within hours, Donald Trump, who claimed he deserved eight Nobels, dismissed her as a “mystery person” and declared the prize “forever discredited”.Pillay joked she might share it with him.