The time for endorsing war criminals seems to have come to an end.

That is if the commendable silent protest by the United Nations General Assembly this week against war criminal Benjamin Netanyahu is anything to go by.

The delegates quietly walked out of the UN assembly in New York as soon as Netanyahu, the butcher of innocent women and children of Palestine, took to the podium.

It is a shame that such a buffoon with blood on his hands is still platformed by the likes of the UN. Clearly, Netanyahu has lost his marbles, as he vowed to “finish the job” in Gaza after he said that the recognition of a Palestinian state was “insane”. In fact, Netanyahu is the one who is insane to the delegates who were not interested in listening to this charlatan.

Shame on Netanyahu and all his allies.

