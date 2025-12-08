At the EFF’s central command team meeting in Limpopo this weekend, Julius Malema delivered a political shockwave aimed at Washington.

He accused US President Donald Trump of using intimidation tactics against smaller nations.

He even drew a provocative historical comparison, likening Trump’s political ascent to the authoritarian threats once posed by figures like Adolf Hitler.

Whether you agree or not, it takes a rare kind of audacity to make such claims in a public forum.

Malema also called on BRICS nations to show courage, reminding South Africans that sovereignty isn’t just an abstract idea; it requires concrete action.

Waiting for the US to approve or endorse policies, he warned, isn’t leadership but rather naivety. Love him or hate him, Malema stood his ground, in a world where caution often outweighs bravery.