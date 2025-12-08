Charmza of the week

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - NOVEMBER 28: Julius Malema (Commander in Chief of Economic Freedom Fighters) during the march to the Constitutional Court for Phala Phala ruling on November 28, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is calling for transparency and accountability in the Phala Phala matter and for judgment to be handed down. (Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle)

At the EFF’s central command team meeting in Limpopo this weekend, Julius Malema delivered a political shockwave aimed at Washington.

He accused US President Donald Trump of using intimidation tactics against smaller nations.

He even drew a provocative historical comparison, likening Trump’s political ascent to the authoritarian threats once posed by figures like Adolf Hitler.

Whether you agree or not, it takes a rare kind of audacity to make such claims in a public forum.

Malema also called on BRICS nations to show courage, reminding South Africans that sovereignty isn’t just an abstract idea; it requires concrete action.

Waiting for the US to approve or endorse policies, he warned, isn’t leadership but rather naivety. Love him or hate him, Malema stood his ground, in a world where caution often outweighs bravery.

