The unwavering spine of Nkosana Makate deserves a Bell’s. After a lifetime of corporate warfare, a semblance of justice is wrung from Vodacom’s clenched fist. This is not a mere settlement; it is a testament to a tenacity that should shame every boardroom predator.

Let this chapter be etched in fire for the judiciary and corporate South Africa to read and weep. Here lies the blueprint of their exploitation: a black child’s idea stolen, monetised into billions, and defended with endless legal artillery.

Makate’s struggle is the collective biography of every excluded innovator. May no South African, black or white, ever again face this goliath.

But more so, may this victory sound a deafening alarm: the era of polite requests is over. The harvest of what you have sown is coming. Pay what you owe.

