Charmza: Aubrey Tau

While the actions of one man in murdering two young women in cold blood have shocked and angered the nation, we need to be reminded that there are still good men out there doing good in their communities.

We doff our proverbial hat to one such man in Aubrey Tau, a man famed more for being the owner of the Moja Love TV channel.

The Aubrey Tau Foundation has announced that it will donate R250 000 to the families of cousins Tshiamo and Baleseng Moramaga, who were killed in Mamelodi in a callous act of gender-based violence that has left the nation shocked.

It is men such as Tau, and no doubt many others like him, that we place our hope that South Africa will one day completely eradicate the GBV scourge.

He’s our charmza, hands down.

