Charmza Bafana Bafana

Bafana Bafana deserve high fives, praises and ululations for their swashbuckling performance against Lesotho on Friday night.

Their impressive 3-0 over the lads from the Mountain Kingdom resulted in SA only needing to beat Nigeria on Tuesday to book their ticket to the 2026 Fifa World Cup in the US, Mexico and Canada.

Coach Hugo Broos has really turned Bafana, once a laughingstock on the continent, into a slick, mean machine that bulldozes everything in its way.

Even though Lesotho tried to be party-poopers by lodging a silly protest, the celebrations continue, and the young guns are taking the football world by storm and making names for themselves.

Well done to Broos and his soldiers for holding South Africa’s name high.

