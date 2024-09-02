Charmza: Bayanda Walaza

Charmza: Walaza

South Africa was on the world map and a talking point across the globe this week thanks to the heroics of sprinter extraordinaire Bayanda Walaza.

The Olympic 100m x4 silver medalist this week bagged a double gold in the 100m and 200m sprints at the World Athletics U20 championships in Peru.

With all the challenges that South -Africa is battling with from being the rape, inequality and crime capital of the world, people like Walaza deserve praises for changing the narrative.

The sad part is that the same failing politicians who are to blame for the many wrongs in this country will be parading this teenager all over the place when he is back in the motherland, a shameless bunch of people.

Be that as it may, ordinary South Africans must celebrate Walaza for the hero that he is and give him his flowers while he is still alive.

