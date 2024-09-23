Charmza: EFF

The EFF has criticised the Reserve Bank’s decision to cut interest rates by 25 basis points to 8% per year.

They argue that this minor reduction won’t help South Africa’s economy, which is facing slow growth and declining key industries.

The EFF calls for increased public sector infrastructure investment, funded by the state and supported by bold central bank measures. They highlight the ongoing impact of retirement savings withdrawals under the two-pot system.

The EFF advocates for long-term investments to boost industrial growth, create jobs and drive economic development.

They also suggest revisiting the South African Reserve Bank Amendment Bill to consider nationalising the central bank. Now, that’s what we call a charmza.

