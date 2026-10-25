Charmza of the week

Charmza: Enoch Godongwana earns the crown for debt gains and fuel relief

By Sunday World
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CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - OCTOBER 21: Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana speaks to the media after delivering the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement at Good Hope Chamber at Parliament on October 21, 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa. The statement updates national economic forecasts, adjusts spending plans, and sets the fiscal framework for the upcoming budget cycle. (Photo by Gallo Images/Jeffrey Abrahams)

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana delivered the so-called mini budget, telling a story of growing fiscal resilience and reform momentum.

His department has stabilised the debt-to-GDP ratio, while maintaining a growing primary surplus and achieving positive credit rating actions.

This has allowed government to identify R38.1-billion in savings, which are being redirected to priorities such as service delivery. Structural reforms are advancing across energy, logistics, water and tourism.

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And after record-high fuel prices, Godongwana announced a R10bn temporary fuel price relief package, benefiting cash-strapped consumers.

  • Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana delivered a mini budget highlighting fiscal resilience and reform progress.
  • The debt-to-GDP ratio has been stabilised while maintaining a growing primary surplus.
  • The government identified R38.1-billion in savings redirected to priority areas like service delivery.
  • Structural reforms are advancing in energy, logistics, water, and tourism sectors.
  • A R10 billion temporary fuel price relief package was announced to support consumers after record-high fuel prices.

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