Charmza: Enoch Godongwana earns the crown for debt gains and fuel relief

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana delivered the so-called mini budget, telling a story of growing fiscal resilience and reform momentum.
His department has stabilised the debt-to-GDP ratio, while maintaining a growing primary surplus and achieving positive credit rating actions.
This has allowed government to identify R38.1-billion in savings, which are being redirected to priorities such as service delivery. Structural reforms are advancing across energy, logistics, water and tourism.
And after record-high fuel prices, Godongwana announced a R10bn temporary fuel price relief package, benefiting cash-strapped consumers.
- Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana delivered a mini budget highlighting fiscal resilience and reform progress.
- The debt-to-GDP ratio has been stabilised while maintaining a growing primary surplus.
- The government identified R38.1-billion in savings redirected to priority areas like service delivery.
- Structural reforms are advancing in energy, logistics, water, and tourism sectors.
- A R10 billion temporary fuel price relief package was announced to support consumers after record-high fuel prices.