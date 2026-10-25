Charmza: Enoch Godongwana earns the crown for debt gains and fuel relief

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana delivered the so-called mini budget, telling a story of growing fiscal resilience and reform momentum.

His department has stabilised the debt-to-GDP ratio, while maintaining a growing primary surplus and achieving positive credit rating actions.

This has allowed government to identify R38.1-billion in savings, which are being redirected to priorities such as service delivery. Structural reforms are advancing across energy, logistics, water and tourism.

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And after record-high fuel prices, Godongwana announced a R10bn temporary fuel price relief package, benefiting cash-strapped consumers.