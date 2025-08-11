Charmza Fikile Mbalula

The administration boss of Luthuli House, Fikile Mbalula, can sometimes be very brave and this week was one of those when he told the White House lunatic where to get off.

He put his foot down in defence of ANC’s transformative policies against US aggression.

Mbalula did not mince his words against the imperialists from Washington DC who specialise in bullying countries into submission. After Trump’s failed false narrative about a non-existent “white genocide”, he has now devised a new trick of placing sanctions on individual ANC leaders.

“If it means we are going to suffer through sanctions as leaders of the ANC, let it be. We will never back imperialists to subvert our democracy, to subvert our sovereignty. We will never forsake our country which we fought for. Not this ANC. Not this leadership.”

