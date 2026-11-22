Hlulani Matshebele has taken the helm of a municipality once caught up in the looting of the collapsed VBS Mutual Bank. The new mayor of Collins Chabane Local Municipality faces the daunting task of bringing services to communities that have been neglected.

She has since become the target of vile social media attacks on her sexual orientation, along with crude remarks about her appearance and gender but has reportedly shrugged them off.

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As Mike Ramagoma argues on this page, Matshebele should be judged on her record in office, not on her perceived sexuality.