Hlulani Matshebele has taken the helm of a municipality once caught up in the looting of the collapsed VBS Mutual Bank. The new mayor of Collins Chabane Local Municipality faces the daunting task of bringing services to communities that have been neglected.
She has since become the target of vile social media attacks on her sexual orientation, along with crude remarks about her appearance and gender but has reportedly shrugged them off.
As Mike Ramagoma argues on this page, Matshebele should be judged on her record in office, not on her perceived sexuality.
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- Hlulani Matshebele is the new mayor of Collins Chabane Local Municipality.
- The municipality was previously involved in the looting of the collapsed VBS Mutual Bank.
- Matshebele faces the challenge of restoring services to neglected communities.
- She has been targeted with social media attacks related to her sexual orientation, appearance, and gender.
- Matshebele has reportedly ignored the attacks aimed at her.