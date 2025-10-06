Charmza of the week

Charmza: Julius Malema

By Sunday World
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 26: EFF leader Julius Malema at the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) 12th Anniversary Rally at Khayelitsha Rugby Stadium on July 26, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. The party stated that the choice of Khayelitsha as the venue for the anniversary rally is significant, given the township's history of struggle and resistance. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

Julius Malema, long a magnet for controversy, is now scapegoated in a legal circus overseen by Magistrate Twanet Olivier.

Five-gun convictions land on Malema, while Adriaan Snyman, the firearm’s legal owner, walks free, as if he were an innocent bystander.

South Africa’s gun laws are strict, demanding total accountability from licensed owners.

To pass the licensing process, one must demonstrate both legal eligibility and the competence to safely manage firearms. If you want the privilege of owning a
weapon, you must jump through hoops, prove your competence, and swear on every statute that you are fit to carry that burden. Yet, with a flick of the judge’s pen, that responsibility is tossed aside.

The true custodian escapes; the recipient faces harsh justice.

This selectivity is unsettling. Malema’s appeal isn’t just expected – it’s necessary.

