Charmza: Julius Malema

Julius Malema, long a magnet for controversy, is now scapegoated in a legal circus overseen by Magistrate Twanet Olivier.

Five-gun convictions land on Malema, while Adriaan Snyman, the firearm’s legal owner, walks free, as if he were an innocent bystander.

South Africa’s gun laws are strict, demanding total accountability from licensed owners.

To pass the licensing process, one must demonstrate both legal eligibility and the competence to safely manage firearms. If you want the privilege of owning a

weapon, you must jump through hoops, prove your competence, and swear on every statute that you are fit to carry that burden. Yet, with a flick of the judge’s pen, that responsibility is tossed aside.

The true custodian escapes; the recipient faces harsh justice.

This selectivity is unsettling. Malema’s appeal isn’t just expected – it’s necessary.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content