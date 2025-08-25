Charmza Kaya 959
Degenerating behaviour by men towards women should be condemned from all fronts.
What Kaya 959 did to suspend the motor-mouth buffoon, Sol Phenduka, for his involvement in degrading TV star Minnie Dlamini should be commended for showing force and bringing the undermining of women to a halt.
When you are a public figure and your job is addressing the issues of people being maginalised, it is vital to take responsibility for what you say about others.
Phenduka is a mess, alongside McG through their podcast Podcast and Chill with McG.
Kaya 959 did the right thing in dealing with this clown, sending a strong message that women deserve to be treated with respect.
Big up to Kaya 959 for standing up and dealing with misogyny.