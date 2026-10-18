Charmza | Mbalula’s big ANC election win

Fikile Mbalula wept and nearly collapsed when the Constitutional Court ruled in the ANC’s favour, ordering the IEC to allow 181 of its candidates to contest for municipal elections.

The secretary-general has been criticised for the shambolic manner the list process was handled.

Not many believed the party stood a chance in appealing to the apex court.

Mbalula persevered nonetheless and, as a result, more than 2 000 candidates from other parties who also missed the cut-off can now make the list.

Well done, Razzmatazz.