Charmza: Nkosana Makate

In a fierce fight reminiscent of the David versus Goliath battle, Nkosana Makate emerged victorious.

In a battle that has taken 17 years, Makate, who invented Vodacom’s messaging function “Please Call Me”, has been in and out of court with the cellular network provider to fight a war that has brought pain and frustration in his and his family’s lives. However, his resilience and focus never shifted.

This week, Vodacom and Makate reached an out-of-court settlement that saw him pocketing a huge payout, bringing the matter to an end.

`he has proven to even naysayers that even when it seems all is lost, victory is possible. We are proud of this cool and collected charmza whose fight has ignited fires for others to believe in their convictions. Way to go charmza. Congratulations are in order, nkalakatha.

