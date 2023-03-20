Charmza of the week

Two important statements this week sum up the thinking of the new Minister of Electricity, Kgosientsho Ramakgopa.

First, his mission in his new portfolio is not to save the ANC from losing the elections and therefore its majority.

Second, he said his priority is to help the country reduce the intensity and frequency of loadshedding, which is commendable.

The ideal, though, is to end loadshedding.

We applaud Ramakgopa for this clarity of thought, and for being his own man.

