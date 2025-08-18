Charmza of the week

Taxi operators have since the industry’s inception been a pain in the proverbial backside, which society has had to stomach for lack of alternatives. They do as they please pretty much anywhere they set foot or tyre.

Road users who have not had a run-in with these louts must be as common as chicken teeth.

But everything, we guess, has its limit, and a certain line was drawn this week when the community in Pimville, Soweto, said enough is enough.

Residents blocked the Chris Hani Road past the Maponya Mall on Thursday following a deadly night in which a driver of an e-hail car was burnt alive in his vehicle. Several taxis were torched.

We don’t condone the criminal aspects linked to the protests, and urge communities to find better ways to stand up to the thuggery of the taxi industry. However, we commend the spirit of these charmzas for standing up for the right of commuters to choose their rides.

