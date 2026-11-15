Opinion

Charmza of the Week: Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies

By Sunday World
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Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies/ Twitter @SundownsLadies

One of Africa’s most successful women’s clubs Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies are our Charmzas.

They will be fighting for their third CAF Women’s Champions League title when they play against AS FAR of Morocco today at the Suez Canal Stadium in Ismailia, Egypt.

To reach the final, “Banyana ba Style” recorded a convincing 4-1 victory over Uganda’s Kawempe Muslim Ladies on Wednesday.

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If they win, the girls could net a cool R10 million in prize money and secure qualification for the second round of the Fifa Women’s Champions Cup 2027.

  • Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies will play against AS FAR of Morocco for the CAF Women’s Champions League title today at the Suez Canal Stadium in Ismailia, Egypt.
  • They are aiming to win their third CAF Women’s Champions League title.
  • Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies defeated Uganda’s Kawempe Muslim Ladies 4-1 to reach the final.
  • A win would earn the Sundowns a prize of R10 million.
  • Victory would also secure their qualification for the second round of the Fifa Women’s Champions Cup 2027.
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One of Africa’s most successful women’s clubs Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies are our Charmzas.

They will be fighting for their third CAF Women’s Champions League title when they play against AS FAR of Morocco today at the Suez Canal Stadium in Ismailia, Egypt.

To reach the final, “Banyana ba Style” recorded a convincing 4-1 victory over Uganda’s Kawempe Muslim Ladies on Wednesday.

If they win, the girls could net a cool R10 million in prize money and secure qualification for the second round of the Fifa Women’s Champions Cup 2027.

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