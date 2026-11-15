Charmza of the Week: Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies

One of Africa’s most successful women’s clubs Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies are our Charmzas.

They will be fighting for their third CAF Women’s Champions League title when they play against AS FAR of Morocco today at the Suez Canal Stadium in Ismailia, Egypt.

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To reach the final, “Banyana ba Style” recorded a convincing 4-1 victory over Uganda’s Kawempe Muslim Ladies on Wednesday.

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If they win, the girls could net a cool R10 million in prize money and secure qualification for the second round of the Fifa Women’s Champions Cup 2027.