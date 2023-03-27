Charmza of the week

Technology is the answer to human challenges, and a far-sighted Panyaza Lesufi, the Gauteng premier, is one of our few leaders who sees technology as a way to fight the runaway crime rate.

“Say goodbye to old light poles and meet the future,” he says.

What does that mean?

Simply put, a new 5G street light pole with high tech CCTV, drone docking station, loudspeaker for emergency evacuation, e-panic button and an electric car charging station.

“The future is here, touch it,” says Lesufi.

He’s our man.

