Charmza of the week

By Sunday World
Charmza: Panyaza Lesufi

Technology is the answer to human challenges, and a far-sighted Panyaza Lesufi, the Gauteng premier, is one of our few leaders who sees technology as a way to fight the runaway crime rate.

“Say goodbye to old light poles and meet the future,” he says.

What does that mean?


Simply put, a new 5G street light pole with high tech CCTV, drone docking station, loudspeaker for emergency evacuation, e-panic button and an electric car charging station.

“The future is here, touch it,” says Lesufi.

He’s our man.

