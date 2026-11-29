Love him or hate him, Herman Mashaba has pulled off a political coup. He has managed to convince a group of disparate parties to grant his ActionSA the mayorship of Gauteng’s prized possessions: Joburg and Tshwane.
Through the deal, he outsmarted his nemesis, Helen Zille, and secured his return as mayor of the country’s richest metro.
ActionSA’s Nasiphi Moya takes over Tshwane, while the ANC formed a government in Ekurhuleni. That is a political thunderbolt for a party that received just over 16% of the votes in Joburg and 22% in Tshwane.
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- Herman Mashaba convinced a group of disparate parties to grant ActionSA the mayorship of Johannesburg and Tshwane.
- ActionSA’s Nasiphi Moya has taken over as mayor of Tshwane.
- The ANC has formed a government in the Ekurhuleni metro.
- ActionSA secured the mayorship in metros despite receiving just over 16% of votes in Joburg and 22% in Tshwane.
- Herman Mashaba’s deal outsmarted Helen Zille and marked his return as mayor of Johannesburg.