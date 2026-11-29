Love him or hate him, Herman Mashaba has pulled off a political coup. He has managed to convince a group of disparate parties to grant his ActionSA the mayorship of Gauteng’s prized possessions: Joburg and Tshwane.

Through the deal, he outsmarted his nemesis, Helen Zille, and secured his return as mayor of the country’s richest metro.

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ActionSA’s Nasiphi Moya takes over Tshwane, while the ANC formed a government in Ekurhuleni. That is a political thunderbolt for a party that received just over 16% of the votes in Joburg and 22% in Tshwane.