Charmza of The Week: Lynn Forbes

In grief and pain at her loss, AKA’s mother, Lynn Forbes, has been gracious. She’s has no appetite for recrimination.

In a calm demeanour, she told the world that although she was hurting, and many other people were hurting too, it was better to pursue the objectives of building a better world through the work AKA loved and adored – which is to, through rapping and music, make the world a place of peace, love and happiness.

Peace to you AKA.

Your mom will keep your memory going on into eternity.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author