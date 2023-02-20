Subscriptions
Charmza of The Week: Lynn Forbes

By Sunday World
Charmza: Lynn Forbes

In grief and pain at her loss, AKA’s mother, Lynn Forbes, has been gracious. She’s has no appetite for recrimination.

In a calm demeanour, she told the world that although she was hurting, and many other people were hurting too, it was better to pursue the objectives of building a better world through the work AKA loved and adored – which is to, through rapping and music, make the world a place of peace, love and happiness.

Peace to you AKA.


Your mom will keep your memory going on into eternity.

