Charmza:Hugo Broos

By Sunday World
ABIDJAN, IVORY COAST - FEBRUARY 10: South Africa Coach Hugo Broos is thrown in the air by his players after winning the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations 3rd place match between South Africa and DR Congo at Stade Felix Houphouet Boigny on February 10, 2024 in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

As the Rainbow Nation, we are all proud of our senior national football team, Bafana Bafana. Under the leadership of coach Hugo Broos, the team has grown in leaps and bounds, qualifying for events they previously struggled to.

The boys thrashed Rwanda 3-0 to book a spot at the 2026 Fifa World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico.

Bafana gave South Africans every reason to celebrate our football again after 15 long years of trying to qualify for the World Cup. These lovable charmzas have brought us immeasurable joy.

They gave the nation a proud moment we all cherish as SA takes its rightful place among the sport’s very best.

We do not doubt that they will do Mzansi even prouder at the biggest sporting stage of them all.

