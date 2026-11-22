In the 2023 Afcon in Ivory Coast, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos selected 10 Mamelodi Sundowns players. In the starting XI in the opening match against Mali, Broos fielded seven Sundowns players while Orlando Pirates were represented by only Evidence Makgopa in the striker’s role upfront. There were no Kaizer Chiefs players on the field.

Bafana went on to finish third in the tournament, something that was a pipe dream before Broos took over the reins.

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A few years later, Pirates were transforming into a mean machine under the tutelage of coach José Riveiro. They were lifting all the trophies and threatened Masandawana’s dominance, until they dethroned them as Betway Premiership champions last season.

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Hotheads launch tirade

While Bucs’ upheaval was happening, an annoying behaviour and pattern was taking shape. Some Chiefs hotheads launched a tirade against Broos and planned to boycott Bafana games. They eventually accepted Broos’s declaration that their players’ performances were not good enough.

Pirates fans felt entitled and were demanding that their players dominate the starting line-up. Coach Pitso Mosimane took over from Broos and the nonsensical debates spread like wildfire. In his first analysis, Mosimane spoke about how Bucs star Oswin Appollis must accommodate Downs’ Aubrey Modiba –and the former Al Ahly coach was taken to the cleaners.

This “clubism” has become nonsensical, unwelcome and childish and it is tearing into Bafana’s morale. Supporters, some who have never kicked a football, are dictating to the coaches about which players must be fielded and in which positions they must be played.

National pride and unity

I have attended the Old Firm derby in Scotland between Glasgow Rangers and Glasgow Celtic. I was also privileged to have seen the Boca Junior versus River Plate in Buenos Aires in Argentina. Those are some of the fiercest derbies in the world, where supporters usually bludgeon one another to death but come national team duty, all is forgotten and they wear the colours of their countries, chant and sing in unison.

On Thursday, and unbeknown to him, Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou also poured fuel on the raging blaze after he questioned why Mosimane and SA Under-23 coach Raymond Mdaka did not play his players during this past Fifa calendar week.

Bucs’ Sipho Chaine and Lebone Seema did not feature for Bafana while youngsters Cemran Dansin and Simphiwe Selepe saw limited action with the Under-23 side.

Ouaddou suggested last week that he could have prepared far better for the Carling Knockout cup fixture against Stellenbosch FC yesterday.

Calls for cool heads

But it was also refreshing to hear accomplished former players such as Mike “Nanana” Ntombela calling for cool heads from the fans: “We need to understand that coaches are a different breed of people. They are not like me and you. When Pitso left out Mbekezeli Mbokazi in the second game I thought I needed to watch the game so that I can understand why.

“I watched the game and when I saw the height of the Kenyans, I realised we needed height in defence.

“Later in the game, I saw when Mbokazi was brought in that he was not the Mbokazi we know – he was still lethargic given that he is coming from injury. Thanks, coach Pitso, for being strong on your beliefs and doing what is good for South Africa, not for any individual player. I know you are an honest person and love your players the same. All the players will get fair chance to play for the country.”

An invigorating perspective

Bra Thomas Kwenaite, a doyen of sports journalism in the country, gave the topic an invigorating perspective. He questioned whether the Sesotho saying setlhare sa motho ke lekgowa (a person’s medicine is a white person) was accurate.

“I cannot recall former coach Hugo Broos being subjected to quite the same intensity of interrogation over his selections, substitutions and tactical decisions. Did we ever demand to know why Broos selected certain players ahead of others? Did we dissect his bench selections with the same enthusiasm?

“Could it be that we somehow accorded Broos greater respect because he is European, while Mosimane, being one of our own, must constantly prove that he belongs in the dugout?

“Are we unconsciously conditioned to believe that football wisdom arrives with a European passport while African coaches must produce miracles before earning the benefit of the doubt?” Kwenaite demanded to know. I also want to know …