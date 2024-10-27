Columnists

Gauteng enhances access to mental healthcare services

By Sunday World
Mental Health Month
As Mental Health Wellness Month comes to an end, it is important to understand that promoting open discussions is the best support society can offer to individuals who need help. / File Pictrue / Pexels Photos
Over the past couple of years, mental health awareness has increased, making people aware of various mental health disorders and how to be sensitive to people who suffer from such disorders.

As a result, many people have started to become aware of their own mental health and have taken measures to ensure that they keep their mental state in a healthy space.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.