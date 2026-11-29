South Africa’s recent local government elections have ushered in a period of intense political negotiation. Much of the public conversation has understandably centred on mayoral positions, coalition agreements and the political arithmetic required to establish stable governments.

Yet there is a more fundamental question about the relationship between those who govern and the people who have entrusted them with the responsibility.

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The electorate operates on a different political clock from the institutions it elects. A five-year term of office may provide a legal framework for governing but citizens assess the legitimacy of their leadership through more immediate experiences.

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This distinction was brought into focus during Unisa’s 2026 Founders’ Lecture and the Principal and Vice-Chancellor’s Gala Dinner in Pretoria on November 19.

Professor Carlos Lopes delivered a compelling keynote address on Africa’s Next Chapter: Leadership, Agency and Political Transformation. Among his observations was the tenuous relationship between an electoral victory and a mandate to govern.

Citizens may elect leaders on the strength of commitments, only to withdraw their confidence within months as living costs increase, public services deteriorate or employment prospects fail to improve.

The legal term of office remains unchanged. The political lifespan of public confidence, however, can be shorter.

The democratic experience between elections

Across the continent, there is a growing tension between citizens’ commitment to democratic principles and their satisfaction with democratic outcomes.

Afrobarometer’s research has highlighted the distinction. Dissatisfaction with democratic institutions can coexist with a commitment to democracy.

South Africa’s municipal landscape offers an illustration of the tension. Local government is where democratic promises encounter everyday life. The availability of water, the reliability of electricity, the condition of roads and the responsiveness of municipal officials shape people’s understanding of the state and its capacity to serve them.

Political negotiations may be complex and the institutional constraints facing municipalities are real. Citizens experience the consequences of these complexities through interruptions to their daily lives, economic activity and personal dignity.

The formation of a coalition therefore marks the beginning of another political responsibility: establishing and sustaining public confidence in the governing arrangement itself.

The acceleration of political accountability

Digital communication has altered the environment in which political legitimacy is acquired, exercised and contested.

Political institutions traditionally operated within relatively predictable communication cycles. Leaders made announcements, journalists interpreted them, institutions issued responses and public sentiment was periodically assessed through research and ultimately at the ballot box.

Today, a community’s experience of a failed municipal service can become a national conversation within hours. Citizens document their experiences, compare them with official accounts, organise around shared grievances and challenge institutional explanations.

This has expanded the possibilities for democratic participation while introducing complexity into public discourse. An issue can become the dominant lens through which citizens interpret an entire institution or administration. |Complexity can be interpreted as evasion and compromise as betrayal.

Once an institution loses credibility, even accurate information can be met with suspicion.

Public institutions consequently face the dual responsibility of improving their performance and establishing credible ways of engaging citizens about that performance.

The limits of political communication

There is a temptation, particularly in an environment characterised by competing narratives and fragmented public attention, to treat declining confidence as a communications problem.

Yet public trust has a material foundation.

A municipality experiencing persistent water interruptions may improve the quality of its communication. The durability of any improvement in public confidence will ultimately depend on whether residents experience greater reliability in their water supply.

Equally, operational improvements that are poorly communicated can leave citizens unaware of progress or uncertain about where accountability resides.

This becomes particularly important in coalition governments, where the distribution of political responsibilities can complicate accountability. Citizens need clarity about who is responsible for decisions, which commitments underpin governing agreements and how competing priorities are reconciled.

Communicating policy trade-offs, acknowledging shortcomings and demonstrating corrective action are integral to democratic accountability.

• Madiba is the founder and managing director of PR Powerhouse, a strategic communications consultancy.