Parts of the Western Cape High Court’s Phala Phala judgment reveal a striking linguistic asymmetry in sections criticising the Section 89 panel for failing to conduct a “qualitative, comparative evidential assessment”.

Yet in narrating the material that was before the panel, the judges employ two noticeable different registers of language.

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Whistleblower Arthur Fraser advances “allegations” and “assertions”, some dismissed as “hearsay” and “say-so”. President Cyril Ramaphosa “explained” and “pointed out” matters, while his witnesses “confirmed” them.

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Allegations await proof. Explanations suggest resolution. Confirmation implies corroboration. Fraser appears to advance accusations; Ramaphosa appears to provide answers.

Neither roves the claims true or false. But the grammatical difference can assign credibility before the reader encounters the court’s evidential reasoning.

Paragraphs in point

Consider paragraph 222: “Mr Ndlovu was due to go on leave on 30 December 2019 and felt uncomfortable about leaving the money in the safe, as several staff members had access to it. He decided that the safest place to store it was inside the President’s residence.”

The judges continue: “He placed the money below the cushions of a couch, which was in a spare bedroom that was hardly ever used.”

Although the court summarises Ramaphosa’s affidavit, it narrates Ndlovu’s feelings, reasoning and actions as events rather than reported claims. “According to the President” would have distinguished the source from an established fact.

The pattern continues. Paragraph 224 says: “As soon as his schedule allowed, later in February 2020, he visited the Farm.”

Paragraph 225 says: “He trusted that General Rhoode would take the necessary steps.”

Paragraph 226 says: “The President expected General Rhoode to do all that was necessary.”

These formulations explain delay, introduce trust and imply an expectation of proper conduct. But Ramaphosa’s intentions, central to his defence, cannot be observed independently merely from his account.

The clearest example concerns charge four. The judges first write: “Turning to charge 4, the President denied that he gave General Rhoode any unlawful instructions.” That is properly attributed.

Denial and intent

The next sentence goes further: “By reporting the breach of security and theft to General Rhoode and requesting him to attend to the matter, he (the President) clearly had no intention of concealing crimes from the police.” The first sentence reports a denial; the second intent.

“Clearly” converts a contested inference into something resembling an established conclusion.

The judges could instead have attributed that interpretation to Ramaphosa.

Crucially, this appears under “The material submitted on behalf of the President”, before the court addresses the panel’s findings in paragraph 252.

Another passage states: “The President has duly and consistently complied with his obligations under the EMEA [Executive Members’ Ethics Act] and the Code.”

Paragraph 244 adds: “His membership of Ntaba Nyoni does not give rise to any conflict of interest between his official responsibilities and private interests. He does not work for Ntaba Nyoni and receives no remuneration from it.”

These are central propositions in dispute. Their declaratory grammar blurs the distinction between summarising submissions and accepting them.

Paragraph 296 offers a legal explanation: affidavits cannot be disregarded in favour of “hearsay and simple say-so” unless they are “clearly false or palpably implausible” on cogent grounds. This is an important distinction: an affidavit is evidence, but its sworn status does not itself settle contested intentions.

Sworn evidence can deserve greater weight than unsupported hearsay. Yet that preference should not silently turn one party’s account into the narrative against which the other must prove himself.

This analysis establishes neither judicial bias nor improper motive. The section heading also attributes the account broadly to Ramaphosa’s submissions. But a judgment criticising the Ngcobo panel for an incriminatory rather than evaluative approach must face the corresponding question: Does its own language become exculpatory before completing its evaluation?

• Stone is political editor