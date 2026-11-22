The strategy that Europe would not speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin has come back to bite it. Europe has no negotiator, it is not at the table, and because it has rejected a peace plan proposed by US President Donald Trump, America is serving its own interests.

We saw it at the Apec meeting, a trilateral gathering of China, Russia and the US. The summit took place as the world faces what is called a “fivefold crisis” encompassing geopolitical tension, imbalances in the global economy, the risk of a “clash of civilisations”, a crisis of global governance and the profound uncertainty brought by artificial intelligence.

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Europe does not feature in these talks. It seems Ukraine is well on its way to becoming a failed state, and a failed state in Europe would be a disaster.

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What the EU needs to do

If the EU demands to talk and have a seat at the table, it will have to start with its number-one concern – security, not territory. This will mean it was always about Nato expansion and hence an acknowledgment that it was never an unprovoked invasion. Instead, it was caused by Nato, meaning the Europeans.

That, in turn, will expose lies and more lies. More importantly, it makes the EU, not Russia, responsible for this war.

If a treaty is agreed upon after the negotiations, in which Ukraine remains a neutral country with no prospects of joining Nato, then Europeans will ask what the hell the past five years of war were about.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is not in a position to objectively negotiate because of militia forces and Europeans breathing down his neck.

Putin is winning the war

Ukraine is a broken, depopulated and traumatised country. This war has to stop. But stop advancing the argument that it can stop anytime if Russia withdraws from Ukrainian territory. The Russians will not do so. Contrary to propaganda, Putin is winning this war. The attitude, instead, must be that the Europeans and Russians have a joint responsibility to ensure that Ukraine remains a functioning state.

If parties move away from talking about the spoils of the war and focus on security, then progress can be made. If everyone agrees that Ukraine must be a democratic state, with no Nato membership, then Ukraine can be rebuilt.

If not, more Ukrainians will perish and all-out war with Russia will be the order of the day. Some in Europe might want this but most citizens do not. This is why they are all turning to the right of politics because sanity doesn’t want to prevail with the current leadership.

EU in a precarious position

As for the position that Ukraine can be a member of the EU instead of Nato, that’s a fool’s errand. The EU cannot agree on a common position on most foreign policy matters, let alone this one.

The EU is in a precarious position here, when Marine Le Pen wins in France, she will certainly withdraw funding for the EU. Germany’s Afd party will do the same, further weakening Europe. There is no alternative but for the EU to beg Russia for a solution.

A war with Russia it cannot happen. The EU does not have either the capabilities or the resources to fight such a war. To continue with this rhetoric could lead to Ukraine also losing Odessa.

My fear, as an IR scholar, is that as a war edges towards the end, the losing party usually does something bad out of desperation. The EU should concern itself with this reality instead of advocating for Russia’s collapse.

• Dr Van Heerden is a senior research fellow at the Centre for African Diplomacy and Leadership at UJ