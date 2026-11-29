For South Africans fortunate enough to receive a 13th cheque, the temptation to spend it all on festive celebrations, gifts and holiday expenses can be strong. After a long year of rising living costs and financial pressures, a little extra money in December is always welcome.

But with January expenses and debt also competing for a share, that extra salary can disappear surprisingly quickly.

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A 13th cheque can be a valuable opportunity to ease financial pressure and start the new year on a firmer footing. The key is deciding how to use it before the money arrives.

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The first step is to work out what the money needs to cover. December and January bring a long list of expenses, from festive celebrations and travel to school fees, uniforms and transport costs. It makes sense to first set aside enough to cover these commitments and avoid starting the new year under financial pressure.

Once the expenses have been accounted for, consumers should consider how much of their 13th cheque could go towards reducing debt. Paying down debt, particularly accounts with high interest rates, can be one of the most effective ways to put extra income to good use.

However, consumers should first make sure they are up to date with essential payments and repayment commitments. The benefit of reducing debt is straightforward. The less you owe, the less interest you may have to pay.

Another worthwhile use of a 13th cheque is to put some money aside for emergencies. Even a relatively small savings buffer can make a difference when an unexpected expense arises.

Setting aside some money now could help avoid taking on additional debt later. Of course, receiving a 13th cheque should also be an opportunity to enjoy some of the rewards of a year’s hard work.

There is nothing wrong with putting a portion towards festive celebrations, gifts or something the family has been looking forward to, provided it has been budgeted for.

The important thing is to decide upfront how much can be spent, rather than allowing festive purchases to eat into money intended for other priorities.

It can help to divide the 13th cheque into three categories: money for known December and January expenses, money to reduce debt or build savings and an amount for discretionary spending. Having a plan makes it much easier to stay on track.

• Nita Morgan is the CEO of Prime Loans.