The 28% of voters registered in the City of Cape Town’s 34 “suburban” wards supplied 49% of all votes cast for the DA in this month’s local government elections.

The DA’s suburban flex is further underlined by turnout: 67% of registered voters in the suburbs turned out to vote, dropping to 44% in townships and just 39% in informal areas.

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These numbers graphically describe Cape Town’s social and economic divide:

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• Better-off residents were highly motivated to vote to retain the benefits they derive from the city’s political status quo.

• Less privileged residents, who live with the daily realities of neglect, poverty, unaffordability and violence — the people who most need change in their living environments — have been drained of the belief that their vote will change anything.

The 34 suburban wards span the City Bowl, Atlantic seaboard, southern and northern suburbs, Durbanville and Helderberg. Some 80% of voters in the wards voted for the DA.

Low turnouts in chronically under-serviced and unsafe areas do not reflect simple voter apathy. It is apathy that is a product of neglect, poverty and systemic violence.

As much as the DA depends on suburban voters in their droves to support its project, it depends on voters in townships and informal settlements to stay away. A party whose majority depends on maintaining inequality has no incentive to narrow it.

‘Black danger’ campaign

To clinch the deal, the DA closed its campaign by reverting to swartgevaar (black danger). The party has mastered the art of anti-black messaging without mentioning race.

This time, it spent a fortune publicising a “poll” claiming to be on the brink of disaster in Cape Town, at 51%, and shrilly warning voters of the consequences of voting for the ANC, EFF or pesky small parties.

The “poll” was unattributed, unverified and presumably fictitious. The numbers show clearly that the ANC and EFF posed no threat to the DA — so that was fiction, too.

In the run-up to the election, I spoke to numerous people who live on the “other side” of Cape Town, to DA’s Helen Zille and her current project, the mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis.

Yearning to be included

These are people who love their city as much as anyone else and yearn to be included in its growth and development. People who didn’t ask to be poor, for whom under-development, the housing crisis, overcrowding, violent crime aren’t speech notes but a daily lived reality.

I told them the DA relies on differential turnout to win Cape Town elections and urged them to turn out if they wanted to change the conditions in which they live.

I do not blame those who opted to stay away. When you have heard all the promises and watched election after election come and go with no material improvements in your life, it is not laziness to wonder whether a ballot will change your life. It is a rational loss of confidence.

Disinterest and disillusionment

This is not only my impression from the campaign, alone.

The Electoral Commission’s voter participation survey, conducted by the Human Sciences Research Council before the elections, found that 81% of those who did not intend to vote cited political disinterest and disillusionment as the main reasons.

Afrobarometer’s 2025 survey found that 70% of South Africans were dissatisfied with the way democracy works — and 79% among those living in poverty. When people lose faith in the system, they stay home.

When they stay home, the system has even less reason to respond.A governing party whose majority depends on a turnout gap this wide — 67% in the suburbs and 39% in informal settlements — has no electoral reason to change the conditions that keep people away from the poll. It benefits from the status quo.

The DA will continue to hold sway in Cape Town for as long as we allow fear to do the work of persuasion in one part of the city and despair to do the work of silence in another.

• Herron is GOOD Party’s secretary-general