Local government is where elections really hit home – South Africans must make their votes count

On Wednesday, South Africans will have an opportunity to determine the future of their communities. It is Election Day, and every eligible voter should understand the enormous responsibility that comes with casting a ballot.

There is a reason local government elections matter so much. While national politics often dominates headlines, it is at municipal level that government touches our lives most directly.

Local government is not some distant political institution. It is the municipality responsible for ensuring that water comes out of our taps, electricity infrastructure is maintained, rubbish is collected, roads are repaired, stormwater drains work and streetlights keep our neighbourhoods illuminated.

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It is also the sphere of government that must help create safer communities and ensure that public spaces are properly managed.

In short, local government is about the quality of life of every resident.

Whether you live in an affluent suburb, a township, an informal settlement or a rural community, you depend on your municipality. The difference is that some communities receive better services than others, and that inequality must be addressed.

Basic services are not favours

Water and electricity are not political favours. Neither are functioning roads, sanitation, refuse removal and proper municipal services. They are basic services that residents have a right to expect.

When water supplies are interrupted, households suffer. When electricity infrastructure is neglected, businesses lose productivity and jobs are placed at risk. When roads deteriorate, motorists and commuters pay the price. When refuse is not collected, communities become unhealthy and environmental conditions deteriorate.

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These are the “bread-and-butter” issues that should determine how we vote.

Effective and responsible management

Municipalities also have a responsibility to plan for the future. They must maintain infrastructure, expand service delivery, manage resources responsibly and ensure that growing communities are not left behind.

A municipality cannot function effectively if its finances are mismanaged, its infrastructure is collapsing and its administration is driven by political interests rather than the needs of residents.

Corruption, cadre deployment, political infighting, poor financial management and incompetent leadership have no place in local government.

Municipal budgets belong to residents and must be spent on improving their lives.

Ratepayers and taxpayers deserve value for their money. They deserve transparency, accountability and consequences when elected representatives and municipal officials fail.

Safe communities

Safety and security must also become central to the local government debate.

Although policing is primarily a national and provincial responsibility, municipalities cannot distance themselves from the crime crisis.

Metropolitan and municipal police departments must be properly resourced, professionally managed and visible.

Municipalities must invest in street lighting, CCTV surveillance, safer public spaces and effective by-law enforcement.

Abandoned buildings, hijacked properties, illegal settlements in dangerous areas, overgrown open spaces and poorly maintained public infrastructure can create opportunities for criminal activity.

Municipalities must work closely with SAPS, community policing forums, neighbourhood watches and private security companies.

Information sharing and coordinated operations can make a meaningful difference.

Illegal trading, drug dealing, counterfeit goods, illicit cigarettes and other criminal activities must be tackled through effective enforcement and cooperation with the relevant law enforcement agencies.

Our children must be able to play in parks. Residents must be able to walk to shops and public transport facilities without fear. Businesses must be able to operate without being held hostage by criminals.

A safe community is also an economically active community. Investment, tourism, employment and small businesses cannot thrive where crime is allowed to flourish.

Accessible councillors

We need councillors who understand these realities and who are accessible to the people they represent.

A councillor’s job does not end after winning an election. It begins there. Residents must know who their ward councillor is, how to contact them and where to take their complaints.

Councillors must attend community meetings, listen to residents, follow up on service delivery failures and report back on progress. They must not disappear for five years and reappear when they need votes.

Judge leaders on results

Municipal leadership must be judged on results, not political slogans.

Before casting your vote, ask yourself some important questions. Has your municipality improved? Are services reliable? Are roads maintained? Is water available? Are municipal finances properly managed? Are complaints addressed? Are public spaces safe? Is crime being taken seriously?

Do not vote simply because you have always supported a particular political party. Look at the candidates, their integrity, their track records and their ability to govern.

For those who are frustrated and disillusioned, I understand the temptation to stay away from the ballot box. Many residents are tired of empty promises, corruption and poor service delivery.

Your vote matters

But staying away is not the solution. It gives others the opportunity to make decisions on your behalf.

If you want better municipalities, participate in choosing those who will govern them. If you want accountability, elect people who understand that public office is a responsibility, not a personal entitlement.

And remember, your vote is your secret. Nobody has the right to intimidate you or demand that you disclose your political choice.

Active citizenship

Democracy does not end when you cast your ballot. It continues through active citizenship, attending public meetings, questioning municipal spending and holding councillors accountable.

We must stop treating local government as the poor cousin of national politics. It is the foundation of service delivery and the first line of accountability between government and residents.

South Africa needs municipalities that work. We need competent administrators, ethical councillors, financially sustainable institutions and leaders who put communities before party interests.

On Wednesday, we have the opportunity to influence that future.

Do not surrender your voice. Do not surrender your democratic right.

Go out and vote. Encourage your family, friends and neighbours to do the same.

Your vote is about more than politics. It is about the water in your tap, the lights in your street, the condition of your roads, the safety of your family and the future of your community.

Local government matters. Make your vote count.