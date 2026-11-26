South Africa’s political landscape increasingly requires political parties and leaders with different ideologies, political interests, constituencies and priorities to work together in the interest of the country.

Coalition government is not merely about bringing different political parties together to secure the numbers required to govern. It is about bringing together people with different perspectives, competing interests and political philosophies to collectively assume responsibility for the governance, stability and direction of the country.

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A coalition may be formed out of political necessity, but it can only succeed through leadership maturity, mutual respect, trust, discipline, compromise and a shared commitment to serving the people.

Managing diversity in the national interest

The greatest challenge facing coalition government is not necessarily the diversity of political parties involved. It is the ability and willingness of leaders to manage that diversity constructively without allowing personal egos, political rivalry, power struggles, opportunism and narrow party interests to undermine the very purpose of governance.

South Africa needs coalition leaders who understand that governing together requires a different kind of leadership. Leadership that is mature, collaborative, responsible, ethical and focused on the greater good.

Trust and ethical leadership

Coalition partners must be able to trust one another. Leaders must demonstrate honesty, transparency, consistency and ethical conduct. They must honour agreements, keep their word and act in the best interests of the voters rather than using coalition arrangements to advance personal ambitions or protect political interests.

Disagreeing without dividing

Leaders must learn how to disagree without becoming disagreeable. They must be able to engage in robust debate without insulting, humiliating, undermining or publicly attacking their coalition partners. Political disagreements are inevitable. The challenge is how leaders respond to those disagreements.

The importance of compromise

Compromise is one of the most important leadership qualities in coalition government. Successful coalition leaders must understand that compromise is not necessarily a sign of weakness. It is often a sign of wisdom, maturity and a willingness to accommodate different perspectives in pursuit of a greater objective.

However, compromise must never be at the expense of constitutional principles, ethical standards, accountability or the public interest. A good coalition leader knows what to defend, what to negotiate and what to concede.

Accountability beyond party politics

Coalition leaders must be accountable not only to their respective political parties but also to the citizens and voters of South Africa. They must hold one another accountable when commitments are not honoured, responsibilities are neglected, ethical standards are compromised or performance falls short. The success of a coalition should be measured by what it delivers to the people, not by how long its leaders remain in office.

Resolving conflict before it escalates

Conflict is inevitable in coalition government. What is not inevitable is allowing conflict to destroy the coalition. Coalitions should establish clear mechanisms for addressing disputes before those disputes escalate into public crises. These could include coalition management committees, dispute resolution forums, mediation processes, regular leadership meetings and agreed escalation procedures.

Leaders must be prepared to deal with problems early, honestly and decisively. A successful coalition is not defined by how well its partners agree; it is defined by how effectively they manage the moments when they disagree.

Competence and service delivery matter

Political leaders must appoint competent people to positions of responsibility. They must consider the quality and competence of the people who will be entrusted with public responsibility.

South Africa needs coalitions that are stable enough to govern, plan, implement policies and deliver results. Political instability has consequences.