US President Donald Trump’s hatred for our beautiful country is on another level and seemingly has no limits. The bully outdid himself this week when he made his intentions clear to try and bar South Africa from the next G20.

This moegoe said he will not invite SA to Miami, the city that will host the heads of state summit next year, in retaliation for the way South Africa wanted to hand over the G20 presidency to the US – Trump delegated a junior diplomat.

It is clear that all this animosity comes from the lie told by like-minded South African right-wingers that there is an ongoing genocide against Afrikaners. Trump trumpeted that as his reason for boycotting the G20 summit last week.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content