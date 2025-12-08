Moegoe of the Day

By SUNDAY WORLD

Returning from a high-profile trip to Israel, AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo has firmly claimed the only crown he deserves this week: the Moegoe crown.

While the visit was framed as diplomatic outreach, the monarch unleashed a torrent of insults instead. He berated journalists as “prostitutes of the ANC”, labelled President Cyril Ramaphosa a “drunken monkey”, and declared the state “not Ramaphosa’s spaza”.

He also dismissed the Palestinian narrative and refused to discuss any trip agreements. By insulting the media, mocking the head of state, and acting as a one-man foreign policy, Dalindyebo has wildly overstepped. The crown fits.

