Once upon a time, in the land of the South, a commission named Madlanga called a man named Suliman Carrim to appear before it. “No, can’t do, Sir,” the man protested, “I am sick in bed.”
Upon probing, spies for the commission discovered that the man had been shopping at an upmarket store named Woolies in the town of Cape Town.
Again, Madlanga summoned him. This time, Carrim booked a one-way ticket to Dubai. Alas, the spies of the land caught up with him at the airport. And now the Moegoe named Carrim gets to spend the weekend in jail.
- Suliman Carrim was summoned to appear before a commission named Madlanga.
- Carrim initially claimed he was too sick to attend.
- Commission spies found Carrim shopping at Woolies in Cape Town despite his claim.
- Carrim then booked a one-way ticket to Dubai after being summoned again.
- Carrim was apprehended at the airport and is now spending the weekend in jail.