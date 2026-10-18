Once upon a time, in the land of the South, a commission named Madlanga called a man named Suliman Carrim to appear before it. “No, can’t do, Sir,” the man protested, “I am sick in bed.”

Upon probing, spies for the commission discovered that the man had been shopping at an upmarket store named Woolies in the town of Cape Town.

Again, Madlanga summoned him. This time, Carrim booked a one-way ticket to Dubai. Alas, the spies of the land caught up with him at the airport. And now the Moegoe named Carrim gets to spend the weekend in jail.