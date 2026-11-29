Losing is a fact of life for all of us, including Helen Zille who lost the Johannesburg mayoral chain to her nemesis, ActionSA’s Herman Mashaba.

On Friday, poor Otta Maree was seen changing her seat mark in the Joburg city council chambers back to “Helen Zille” despite it being marked with the name that appears on her ID.

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If that weren’t enough, after a court gagged her from saying EFF boss Julius Malema controlled Mashaba during his first stint in charge of Joburg, she was posting videos of him allegedly confessing to controlling Mashaba.

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Time to retire, Gogo?