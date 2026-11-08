Moegoe of the week: Teffo dances his way into more trouble behind bars

Disbarred advocate Malesela Teffo loves trouble; or perhaps trouble loves him.

He’s back on the Moegoe throne this week, after a video showing him and another inmate dancing in their orange prison scrubs went viral.

As a man of the law, he should know that phones are not allowed inside prison. Now he stands to lose some of his privileges after authorities raided his unit at Kgosi Mampuru prison and found the contraband.

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Teffo is serving 12 months in jail for contempt of court after defying a strike-off and disbarment order. Will he ever learn?