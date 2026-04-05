Cabinet calls it a kindergarten gimmick. That is an insult to kindergartens. Children know the difference between play and a real king. A Nigerian man crowns himself in East London. He forgets whose land he stands on. King Sandile owns that ground.

The AmaRharhabe own that ground. A visitor does not plant a flag where he eats. Cabinet says the coronation has no legal effect. True. The fake king stirred up violence. Ten cars burnt. People got hurt.

The fake king is no leader but a troublemaker.

Real kings build peace. Sies.