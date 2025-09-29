Moegoe of The Week

Moegoe

By Sunday World
McKenzie pulls plug on arts programme
Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie has officially suspended an arts initiative known as the Arts in Schools Programme. / Gallo Images

It’s melodramatic for Patriotic Alliance leader, Gayton McKenzie, to threaten the ANC that should his sidekick, Kenny Kunene, not be brought back as transport MMC in the City of Joburg, he will pull out of the government of national unity (GNU).

Kunene was never fired from his job as a councillor and MMC, but resigned willingly after questions were asked about his links to Katiso “KT” Molefe, after he visited the businessman linked to the murder of DJ Sumbody.

McKenzie should not come with underhanded tactics and hold the government to ransom. If he wants to leave GNU, he should just go. He has duly earned himself the title of moegoe of the week.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

Latest News

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.