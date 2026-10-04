Power tends to corrupt and absolute power corrupts absolutely. This best describes Shadrack Sibiya, the second-most powerful cop in the country.

As he sat in the dock for alleged crimes against young women, the protector appears to have turned predator.

Young women in South Africa are some of the most vulnerable to abuse, sexual assault and gender-based violence.

Hearing details of Sibiya’s alleged turpitude broadcast live, revealing disturbing details of debaucherous exploits with minors, show a man who got lost in the power. A moegoe of note.