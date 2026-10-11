Moegoe of The Week

Moegoe

By Sunday World
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JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - AUGUST 11: Leon Schreiber at the announcement of urgent reform plan on BBBEE, Employment Equity, and Expropriation Act at Nkululeko House on August 11, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The Democratic Alliance (DA) outlined a set of urgent, practical and implementable reforms and alternatives, around which the DA will campaign. (Photo by Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi)

DA Home Affairs minister Leon Schreiber has discovered a remarkable theory of government: first ignore reality, then issue instructions and then blame reality when everything collapses.

March and March had spent months demonstrating how explosive immigration tension has become. The Constitutional Court delivered its judgment in July. Yet when chaos erupted, the department declared the consequences unforeseeable. What extraordinary innocence! The moegoe minister must explain the spectacular failure of leadership.

  • DA Home Affairs minister Leon Schreiber criticized the government's handling of immigration issues.
  • March and March had spent months highlighting the escalating immigration tension.
  • The Constitutional Court delivered its judgment on the matter in July.
  • Despite warnings, the department declared the chaos consequences unforeseeable.
  • The minister is called upon to explain the leadership failure.

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