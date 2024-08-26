Moegoe. Afriforum makes noise all the time about farm murders, especially when it goes to the US to beg for funds, alleging there is a genocide of white farmers.

However, when it comes to black people being murdered on farms by whites, palookas such as Kallie Kriel and Afriforum spokesperson Barry Bateman refuse to cry foul.

Limpopo farmers Zachariah Olivier and Andrian Rudolph de Wet and Zimbabwean farmworker William Musora, stand accused of killing two black women and feeding their corpses to pigs. The behaviour of Afriforum exposes yet again the racist organisation’s double standards.

Julle moegoes, stop this nonsense!

