Moegoe Bantu Holomisa

Some politicians think they are untouchable. It was shocking to listen to Deputy Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Bantu Holomisa, who is also the leader of UDM, losing it recently.

This moegoe went ballistic when he was invited as a guest at Gagasi FM and started telling the listener, Bafana Dlamini, and the show host Alex Mthiyane to go to hell.

This shows what kind of leaders we have in this country. Holomisa, a seasoned politician and a person who leads a party, clearly displayed how inept he is when addressing certain issues.

His response shows that he is a buffoon of note.

Whatever bile he spewed on the show shows that he is a bhari.

