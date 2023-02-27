Moegoe of the week

South Africa is bleeding. Violence is on the rise, and the threat of terrorism is not fictional, it is real. Those who come to our country must be properly vetted, and this goes for the 22 Afghan nationals who seek asylum in the country.

Why should they be here? Fleeing the wrath of the Taliban?

What happens if our country is caught in the crossfire.

There are risk factors for our country, and the possibility of suicide bombers is real, moegoes!

