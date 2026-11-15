Moegoe of the Week: ‘Fakimali uzobona’ Cele

A Jukebox. This is how Cat Matla described former police minister Bheki Cele and his endless requests for cash.

Matlala told the Madlanga Commission that Cele kept asking him for money after intervening to help him get his firearms back when police seized them in December 2024.

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Among these was a request for a R6 million retirement home at Trafalgar Beach, a seaside resort in KZN.

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Cele stayed at Matlala’s penthouse in Pretoria and received R200 000. He asked for R300 000 to repair his vehicles.

In townships, a sponger, like Cele, is called Fakimali uzobona.