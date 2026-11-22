Chief Superintendent Tintswalo Rikhotso is one of the highest-ranking officials in the JMPD – and a moegoe.

She sat in the Madlanga commission hot seat this week, where she was exposed for lying under oath. She could barely explain her role in matters pertaining to alleged bribes, theft and missing money.

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Rikhotso said she was misled by a colleague, did not pay bribes and was told what to say and write in statements.

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She denied previous claims and refused to mention people by name. She must think we are moegoes.