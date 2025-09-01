Moegoe Professor Firoz Cachalia

Our Moegoe crown goes to Professor Firoz Cachalia, the acting police minister, who thinks South Africa should put justice on pause. In his wisdom, or lack thereof, he suggests that investigations into political murders should wait for the Madlanga Commission.

Wait for what? A commission that might take five years? What’s next, Professor, asking courts to halt trials until the commission clears them? Maybe suspend the Constitution itself until your academic theories are satisfied? The

families of slain politicians need justice, not procedural poetry.

Cachalia is proving to be a political buffoon, confusing law with delay. South Africa deserves answers now, not after another mountain of coffins.

